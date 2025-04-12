Pattaya women’s group celebrates Songkran with traditional water blessing and skill-building workshop

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Women’s Development Group of Nongprue Municipality, East Pattaya, hosted a Songkran-themed workshop and cultural celebration at the municipality’s covered dome area. The event aimed to enhance the capacity of its members while preserving cherished Thai traditions.

The day began with fun recreational activities to foster friendship and joy among members. The main highlight was the traditional water-pouring ceremony, in which members respectfully poured scented water over the hands of senior women to seek their blessings and honor their wisdom.







The gesture symbolized respect, gratitude, and reconciliation—core values of the Songkran festival.

The atmosphere was filled with smiles, laughter, and a strong sense of community as the Women’s Group beautifully blended cultural appreciation with personal development.



























