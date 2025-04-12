Pattaya women’s group celebrates Songkran with traditional water blessing and skill-building workshop

By Warapun Jaikusol
Members of the Nongprue Women’s Development Group participate in a skill-building workshop to enhance their roles in the community.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Women’s Development Group of Nongprue Municipality, East Pattaya, hosted a Songkran-themed workshop and cultural celebration at the municipality’s covered dome area. The event aimed to enhance the capacity of its members while preserving cherished Thai traditions.

The day began with fun recreational activities to foster friendship and joy among members. The main highlight was the traditional water-pouring ceremony, in which members respectfully poured scented water over the hands of senior women to seek their blessings and honor their wisdom.



The gesture symbolized respect, gratitude, and reconciliation—core values of the Songkran festival.

The atmosphere was filled with smiles, laughter, and a strong sense of community as the Women’s Group beautifully blended cultural appreciation with personal development.

The Songkran-themed event featured a traditional water-pouring ceremony to honor and seek blessings from senior women.

Nongprue officials join in the ceremony to pay respects and uphold Thai cultural heritage.

Joyful smiles and warm-hearted moments highlighted the day as members celebrated the Thai New Year with grace and unity.












