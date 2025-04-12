Pattaya welcomes tourists for Songkran amid scorching heat and summer storm warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Songkran holiday kicks off in full swing, Pattaya is bustling with energy, water splashing, and a flood of tourists eager to celebrate Thailand’s most joyful festival. But this year, the excitement comes with a scorching twist.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the country’s upper regions are experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures soaring to dangerously high levels in parts of the North. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its surrounding areas are seeing a mix of hot weather and unpredictable summer storms—with a 40% chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds.







Pattaya, a key destination for Songkran festivities, is no exception. While tourists are pouring in for water fights, beach parties, and the famous Wan Lai Festival, the heat is relentless. The city officials are rolling out safety measures and water safety stations along key areas like Beach Road and Central Pattaya to keep the celebrations fun and safe.

Local health officials are advising people to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially between late morning and mid-afternoon. Authorities also warn of possible thunderstorms and sudden gusts, especially from April 12–14, due to a high-pressure front from China clashing with the hot air mass over northern and central Thailand.



Meanwhile, in the South of the country, rainfall is increasing, with some areas expecting heavy downpours and rough seas. Small boats are being urged to stay ashore in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, where waves may reach over 2 meters during storms.

Despite the blazing weather, the festive spirit in Pattaya remains undimmed. Tourists, both Thai and international, continue to splash and smile through the sweat, embracing the true essence of Songkran: celebration, togetherness, and maybe a bit of a cool-down in the middle of a water war.

So if you’re heading to Pattaya this weekend—bring your sunscreen, your smile, and maybe an umbrella too.



























