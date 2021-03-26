Pattaya woman survives slit wrist

A family argument prompted a Pattaya woman to slit her wrist.

Identified only as Jirapa, 41, the woman initially refused first aid by Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan paramedics who arrived at her Soi Chaiyapornwithi 25 house March 24.



When family members finally persuaded her to allow treatment, she was transported to Banglamung Hospital.

Jirapa’s mother said her daughter doesn’t drink or do drugs, but has been stressed recently and had gotten into an argument with family members before she cut herself.





















