Pattaya mayor to head another MICE committee

Pattaya’s mayor will chair yet another commission to improve the city’s ability to attract meetings, conventions, incentives and exhibitions.



At a March 24 “Thailand Log-In” meeting organized by the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, chaired by Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh, Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome was appointed to head the MICE committee. Mayor Sonthaya was not present at the meeting.







CEB Director Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayutthaya said the Log-In meetings aim to propel trade and investment in Thailand’s infrastructure via international exhibitions, especially in the Eastern Economic Corridor region that includes Pattaya.







Pattaya will be tasked with increasing publicity about the city’s hotels, convention centers and restaurants to attract more corporate and association events.

There has been a seemingly endless series of committees and studies over the years on Pattaya’s MICE sector.













