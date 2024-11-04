Pattaya woman reports youth gang for assaulting her son with firecrackers and knives

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 37-year-old woman named Ms. Air (pseudonym) filed a complaint regarding an alarming incident involving her son and his friends being attacked by a group of youths in Soi Banglamung 33 in Nongprue, North Pattaya. The incident, which occurred on the night of November 1, involved the group being targeted with firecrackers and subsequently threatened with knives while sitting outside their home.









Ms. Air reported that a group of about four to five teenagers arrived on motorcycles and began throwing firecrackers at them, creating a loud explosion. One of the assailants then brandished a long knife, attempting to intimidate the group. Fortunately, Ms. Air’s son and his friends were able to escape into the house unharmed. However, the gang vandalized a motorcycle parked outside by slashing it with the knife before fleeing the scene.









After the incident, Ms. Air approached the Banglamung police station to report the attack and requested action to ensure the safety of residents in the area. She provided the authorities with clear CCTV footage documenting the event, hoping it would aid in identifying and prosecuting the offenders, whom she described as reckless and unafraid of the law.

Additionally, Ms. Air disclosed that the group of youths had been engaging in behavior deemed disrespectful to sacred beliefs. On TikTok, they go by the username GrostSol7, where they have posted videos showing the destruction of spirit houses and figurines, such as those of grandfathers and grandmothers and traditional dancers, provoking public outrage and concern for their blatant disregard for others’ beliefs.





































