Transgender trio steals necklace from Chinese tourist in less than 3 minutes in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese tourist, identified as Mr. Shen Yanqing, reported the theft of his white gold necklace valued at over 120,000 baht on November 3. The incident occurred around 2:06 AM near the beach area, adjacent to Soi 6 on Pattaya Beach Road.









According to Mr. Shen and his friends, who were staying at a hotel in central Pattaya, they had been enjoying the nightlife when three transgender individuals approached them, offering services. The suspects used tactics such as hugging and caressing in an attempt to engage them. However, Mr. Shen and his friends declined the advances and attempted to walk away.

In a swift turn of events, within less than three minutes of their refusal, the trio pretended to be upset and quickly fled the scene. Upon checking their belongings, Mr. Shen discovered that his necklace was missing. He firmly believes that the suspects were responsible for the theft.







Despite efforts to chase after the thieves, the group was unable to locate them and subsequently reported the incident to local authorities.

Police officer Pol. Maj. Col. Ittikorn Saikratok of Pattaya City Police Station recorded the details of the case and dispatched investigators to the area. They are now reviewing CCTV footage to gather evidence and identify the suspects involved in this crime.





































