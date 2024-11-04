Dr. Niti Navanimitkul shares Mr. Thomas Cawley’s life restoring journey in overcoming Erectile Dysfunction with Penile Prosthesis

My name is Thomas Cawley, I’m retired from the USA. So, I didn’t do anything for a living except living. I have been living in Thailand for 2 years and 3 months now.

Well, I have had ED for a long time because of diabetes. “Thing” stopped working when I was 35-40 years old. I have started ED treatments by taking blue pills, they would work but not very well for a few years and then “thing” stopped working again.







I have tried injections and it was very painful and expensive. The main point is, it’s inconvenient to take it with you all the time, you need to refreeze it and you need to know when you are going to have sex. So it’s very hard. Again for a while, the injections stopped working.

One of the doctors that I used to go to in California told me that I can have an implant. So, that was my first implant 4 years ago. While living in Thailand, the implant doesn’t work. Therefore, I have been searching for a penile prosthesis surgeon who’s an expert and understands what I have been through.

That’s when I found Dr. Niti Navanimitkul, a specialist in sexual dysfunction and penile prosthesis in Thailand.













































