Pattaya woman gets rotten shrimp, feeds them to dogs, complains on Facebook

A Pattaya woman fell victim to a bait-and-switch tactic that left her holding a bag of rotten shrimp.

Narinthorn Burapa said she was shopping at Naklua’s Lan Po Market when she spotted some fresh-looking prawns at a stall near the entrance. While her order was being prepared, she went to buy vegetables, came back and picked up the bag without checking it.







Narinthorn said that when she went to cook the shrimp, they looked rotten and smelled bad. Not willing to chance food poisoning, she boiled the prawns and fed them to her dogs. She did not say if the dogs fell ill.

Instead of going back to the vendor, Narinthorn complained on a Facebook group, which sparked the predictable criticism of the unnamed vendor, but did nothing to get the aggrieved woman her money back or new shrimp.

She said it was meant as a warning to shoppers to be careful when shopping at the market.















