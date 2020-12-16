Instead of begging, homeless Pattaya couple sells handicrafts

Instead of begging, a homeless Pattaya couple is creating decorative fish to sell to passersby.

Praman Sangjan, 63, and his wife live in an abandoned building on Central Road, suffering partial paralysis for the past six years.







They could have turned to begging, but, instead, Praman got his wife to start fashioning carp from coconut leaves and puts them on display for sale. They don’t set a price, depending on the generosity of tourists and locals to pay what they want.

They have asked for free coconut leaves from the building owner. Praman said they makes about 100-200 baht a day selling the origami fish.













