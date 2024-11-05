Pattaya sets up viewing areas, parking locations, traffic orders for fireworks festival Nov 29-30

By Pattaya Mail
0
467
Pattaya will light up the sky with the International Fireworks Festival on November 29-30, featuring over 20,000 fireworks from five countries.

PATTAYA, Thailand Pattaya is gearing up to host its much-anticipated International Fireworks Festival from November 29 to 30, featuring thousands of fireworks displays set against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya Bay. This event aims to enhance the city’s appeal as a tourist destination and stimulate the local economy.




Mayor Poramet Ngampichet highlighted the importance of safety measures during a recent meeting with city officials and representatives from the event organizing company. The festival will be held along Pattaya Beach Road, where traffic will be restricted daily from 3 PM to midnight. Attendees are encouraged to park at designated areas, including Lotus Pattaya North, Terminal 21, Mike Shopping Mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya School 8, Wat Chaimongkol parking lot, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

The International Fireworks Festival promises spectacular shows and vibrant celebrations to boost tourism and the local economy.

The festival will showcase fireworks from five participating countries: Serbia, Hong Kong, England, Germany, and the Philippines, with five shows scheduled each day. In total, there will be 10 performances over the two days, featuring more than 20,000 fireworks. Viewing areas will be set up at 15 locations along the 2.7-kilometer beach stretch, ensuring that both locals and tourists can enjoy the breathtaking displays.



Mayor Poramet emphasizes emergency measures as Pattaya prepares to close Beach Road for the upcoming fireworks festival. Don’t miss the action from designated viewing areas.

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival will feature nightly performances from Serbia, Hong Kong, England, Germany, and the Philippines—each vying for the best display.
The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is set to light up the bay with stunning visuals and entertainment, making it a must-see event for locals and tourists alike.

With this initiative, Pattaya aims to solidify its reputation as a premier destination for international events and contribute to the region’s economic sustainability.
















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR