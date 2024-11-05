Pattaya sets up viewing areas, parking locations, traffic orders for fireworks festival Nov 29-30

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is gearing up to host its much-anticipated International Fireworks Festival from November 29 to 30, featuring thousands of fireworks displays set against the stunning backdrop of Pattaya Bay. This event aims to enhance the city’s appeal as a tourist destination and stimulate the local economy.









Mayor Poramet Ngampichet highlighted the importance of safety measures during a recent meeting with city officials and representatives from the event organizing company. The festival will be held along Pattaya Beach Road, where traffic will be restricted daily from 3 PM to midnight. Attendees are encouraged to park at designated areas, including Lotus Pattaya North, Terminal 21, Mike Shopping Mall, Royal Garden Plaza, Pattaya School 8, Wat Chaimongkol parking lot, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

The festival will showcase fireworks from five participating countries: Serbia, Hong Kong, England, Germany, and the Philippines, with five shows scheduled each day. In total, there will be 10 performances over the two days, featuring more than 20,000 fireworks. Viewing areas will be set up at 15 locations along the 2.7-kilometer beach stretch, ensuring that both locals and tourists can enjoy the breathtaking displays.









With this initiative, Pattaya aims to solidify its reputation as a premier destination for international events and contribute to the region’s economic sustainability.





































