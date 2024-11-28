Pattaya windy and clear skies over the fireworks festival weekend; heavy rains continue in the South

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Alert No. 6, warning of heavy rain in southern provinces, strong winds in the lower Gulf of Thailand, and cold weather in upper Thailand from November 28 to 30.

The department reported that a high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand and the South China Sea, coupled with a strong northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. A low-pressure area near Malaysia’s eastern coast is expected to move across Malaysia into the lower Andaman Sea, resulting in intense rainfall across southern provinces.







Affected Areas

Heavy to very heavy rain is anticipated in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Residents should prepare for flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothill regions, waterways, and low-lying areas.

Marine Warnings

Strong winds will result in rough seas, with waves reaching 2 meters in the upper Gulf and Andaman Sea and exceeding 2 meters during storms. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will range from 2–3 meters, with stormy areas seeing waves over 3 meters. Mariners are advised to exercise caution, avoid stormy zones, and small boats in the lower Gulf should remain ashore. Coastal residents should also stay vigilant for wave surges.







Cold Weather in the North

Upper Thailand will experience cooler to cold temperatures with strong winds, with a drop of 1–3°C expected. The public is urged to dress warmly and remain cautious of fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.













































