Pattaya Deputy Mayor meets community health volunteers, pledges stronger support for grassroots public health

PATTAYA, Thailand – Wuthisak Rermkijakan, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, visited the Village Health Volunteer (VHV) office in Soi 5 Thanwa to meet with community health volunteers, listen to their concerns, and discuss ways to strengthen public health services at the community level, February 17.

During the visit, the deputy mayor met with VHV members to hear firsthand about challenges, obstacles, and suggestions related to their daily public health work, which includes disease prevention, health monitoring, and community outreach.

Worawut Salamtay, head of the Soi 5 Thanwa community, together with Pattaya’s VHV representatives, welcomed the delegation and took part in an open exchange of views.







The deputy mayor praised the vital role played by VHVs, describing them as a key force in safeguarding public health. He noted that volunteers serve as the frontline in disease surveillance and prevention, while also acting as an important communication bridge between government agencies and local residents.

He added that feedback gathered during the visit would be reviewed to improve support mechanisms and enhance the effectiveness of community-based public health operations.

Pattaya City reaffirmed its commitment to continuously strengthening the VHV network to improve residents’ quality of life, build resilient communities, and advance proactive and sustainable public health initiatives across the city.



































