Pattaya Weather Update – Light rain and warm temperatures as Songkran festivities begin

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Songkran celebrations heat up in Pattaya, the weather is providing a mix of light rain and warm temperatures. The city is currently experiencing light rain, with temperatures hovering around 26°C (78°F), offering a brief cool down from the usual heat.

The forecast for the coming week shows typical hot-season weather, with temperatures expected to rise between 31°C and 34°C (88°F to 93°F). Rain is likely to continue, especially in the mornings, which may provide some relief from the intense sun for Songkran revelers.







Monday, April 14: A couple of thunderstorms are expected, with cloudy skies in the morning, followed by a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will reach around 32°C (90°F), and lows will be at 26°C (78°F).

Tuesday, April 15: Cloudy skies with a chance of light rain in the morning are expected. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs of 30°C (86°F) and lows around 27°C (81°F).

As the city prepares for the peak of the Songkran festival on April 19, Pattaya’s weather will continue to feature both sunshine and brief rain showers. Visitors and locals are advised to stay hydrated and be ready for sudden downpours, particularly in the mornings.



April is one of Pattaya’s hottest months, with average temperatures ranging between 33°C (91°F) during the day and 27°C (81°F) at night. Rainfall is common throughout the month, occurring on approximately 8 to 15 days, and typically provides a refreshing break from the tropical heat.

With the Songkran festivities in full swing, Pattaya’s vibrant streets and beaches are set to become even livelier, with visitors enjoying water fights and cultural celebrations under the warm, humid skies.

Stay tuned for more updates as Pattaya continues to soak up the Songkran fun amidst the ever-changing weather conditions!



























