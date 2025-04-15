Jomtien Beach Road’s One-Way Mess – Double parking chaos frustrates locals and visitors alike

PATTAYA, Thailand – What was once a scenic and relatively smooth drive along Jomtien Beach Road has turned into a daily headache, thanks to a failed one-way traffic system and rampant double parking that shows no signs of stopping.

Even on quieter days, illegal and irresponsible double parking can be seen stretching almost the entire length of the road. Vehicles park carelessly in the right lane, blocking what should be the northbound traffic lane and preventing legally parked cars from leaving. The situation often causes confusion, congestion, and a fair share of horn-honking frustration. As one fed-up local put it, “Would you see parking like this anywhere else? No.”







Originally, Jomtien Beach Road was designed for two-way traffic. But in recent years, an attempt to switch it to a one-way system has only made things worse. Instead of improving flow, it’s created more chaos, especially with the lack of proper enforcement and signage. One resident pointed out, “The authorities must realize a one-way system is not an option. It must be returned to what it was designed for—a two-way system.”

And it’s not just about traffic. It’s about access, safety, and the overall experience for both residents and long-term visitors. Many agree that the road is more than wide enough to handle two-way traffic—if the illegal parking problem is addressed and proper signage and enforcement are put in place. “There’s plenty of room for two-way traffic if you improve signage and have better policing of illegal parking,” another concerned resident commented.



Some are calling on city hall to think long-term. “Maybe city hall should take the issue seriously and look at buying or renting land in the area to build a car park,” one suggested. Without a dedicated parking solution, the problem is unlikely to improve—especially during peak tourist seasons and events, when traffic gets even heavier.

Until real action is taken, Jomtien Beach Road will remain a frustrating example of good urban planning gone wrong—and a missed opportunity to create a safe, scenic, and accessible beachfront route that works for everyone.



























