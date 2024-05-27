Pattaya Walking Street sign reinstalled after extensive repairs, new gateway planned

PATTAYA, Thailand – The iconic Walking Street sign has been reinstalled at its original spot on May 26, after undergoing extensive repairs and electrical refurbishment. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a new gateway to Walking Street Pattaya. The new design is in the planning stages, with budgeting and contractor selection to proceed according to government regulations. For now, the existing repairs will suffice until the new sign is ready.

Since March 2024, damage to some letters in the “Walking Street” sign rendered the text unclear. Initially, electricians attempted on-site repairs, but additional letters soon became damaged, complicating the situation.







Faced with on-going repair challenges, authorities decided it was necessary to dismantle the Walking Street sign for thorough repairs at the government centre. Detailed inspections revealed that the primary issues were with the letters and the rope lights surrounding them. Consequently, the engineering department dismantled the sign and transported it for repairs last week.





































