Pattaya Walking Street repaving project delayed 1 month

Resurfacing of Walking Street will take a month longer than originally planned, with completion now not expected until September.

Pattaya City Council Chairman Banlue Kullavanijaya and other members on June 14 inspected progress of the work being done by DD Infrastructure Co. and found it only 27% complete.







The project – which calls for releveling of a street basically destroyed by the Provincial Electricity Authority’s 10-month-and-running project to bury overhead electrical and communications wires – was supposed to begin April 1 and wrap by Aug. 28.

Contractors didn’t start work on the 763-meter-strip until May 17. Completion is now anticipated by the end of September.





In addition to laying all new decorative bricks, the contractor will place 130 manhole covers in four sea colors. DD Infrastructure also was ordered to pour concrete channels along each side of the bricks so that water from bars and other businesses’ air conditioners and storm drains would funnel into the city sewer system and not seep into the grout between Walking Street’s new bricks.































