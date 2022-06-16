Koh Larn Island man wanted for stealing tourist’s purse

Pattaya police are preparing an arrest warrant for a Koh Larn man caught on video stealing a tourist’s purse.

Nantapak Sae Lim, 24, said she and her family were visiting Koh Larn and stayed at the Silver House homestay.







Nantapak admitted that she mistakenly left her purse outside, in front of her bungalow and didn’t realize it until 10 p.m. By that time, the bag was gone. Inside was about 65,000 baht in gold jewelry.





Homestay security cameras showed the thief lifting the bag from the porch. Police recognized the man, identified only as Toey, who lives nearby. Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai said an arrest is expected shortly.

































