PATTAYA, Thailand – Amidst recent uproar over discriminatory practices in Phuket, Pattaya’s famed Walking Street reaffirmed its dedication to inclusivity and equal treatment for all patrons, regardless of nationality. Situated in South Pattaya, the bustling entertainment district attracts visitors worldwide eager to experience Thailand’s vibrant nightlife.







On March 7, reporters investigated local sentiments regarding the controversy. Sitthidet Chantharadet, manager of a venue on Walking Street, emphasized his unwavering stance against discrimination towards Thai tourists. He highlighted the establishment’s inclusive approach, welcoming patrons from diverse backgrounds. Stringent safety measures, including ID checks to verify patrons’ age (above 20) and comprehensive security protocols ensure the well-being of all guests.







Sitthidet’s statement aims to dispel misconceptions arising from the Phuket controversy, underlining Pattaya’s commitment to fair treatment. By fostering an inclusive atmosphere, Walking Street epitomizes the cosmopolitan spirit of Pattaya’s tourism industry, solidifying its status as a global destination for unforgettable experiences.





































