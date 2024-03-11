Parliamentary delegation surveys EEC, highlights U-Tapao Airport’s strategic role

PATTAYA, Thailand – A high-profile delegation led by Krumanit Sangpoom, Chairman of the Land Transportation Committee of the House of Representatives, embarked on a comprehensive tour of key infrastructure sites within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) on March 10. The deputation, aimed to gain valuable insights, receive briefings, and engage in discussions regarding the development of this vital economic zone in Thailand’s eastern region.







The visit, facilitated by members of the committee, encompassed three significant locations integral to the EEC’s development trajectory: Laem Chabang Port, U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport in Ban Chang District, Rayong Province, and the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate Office. Throughout the visit, the delegation actively participated in discussions and exchanged viewpoints with relevant authorities, addressing the progress, challenges, and obstacles encountered in advancing the EEC’s infrastructure and economic landscape.







The valuable insights and feedback garnered during the visit, encompassing assessments of existing services, identification of areas for enhancement, and strategies for bolstering capacity, will be presented to the Cabinet for deliberation and subsequent action. The delegation reiterated its unwavering commitment to fostering the development of the EEC, acknowledging its pivotal role in shaping Thailand’s future economic trajectory. Furthermore, the strategic positioning of U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport was underscored, highlighting its potential to accommodate a significant share of visitors alongside Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports in the foreseeable future.





































