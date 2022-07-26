Pattaya Walking Street pub raided on suspicion of drug sales

Pattaya police raided a Walking Street nightclub open at 5 a.m. after accusations of drug sales there were rampant.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai led the early-morning July 24 raid on the Flexx Club, behind the closed McDonald’s restaurant on the South Pattaya nightlife strip.







About 50 police and city regulatory officers stormed the building, packed with more than 200 revelers were singing and dancing, arresting three people for drug use. They also seized 33 shisha pipes and three kilograms of illegal Baraku tobacco.



Kullachart said informants had told police Flexx turned blind eyes to people selling cocaine to foreigners. No drugs or dealers were found, however.

The club was cited for operating after legal hours.































