9th Indian has gold chain stolen in Pattaya

Barely a week goes by without an Indian tourist getting rob of a fat gold chain in Pattaya.

History repeated itself for the ninth since April when the tourist, identified only as Karthikeyan, 43, reported to police July 23 that his 30,000-baht necklace was stolen by a female-looking thief on Pattaya Beach.







The woman – or possibly transgender woman – accosted him on Beach Road and then jumped on a motorbike and sped away.

Pattaya police recently promised to increase patrols on Pattaya Beach to prevent such crimes.



































