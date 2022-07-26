Angry foreigner kicks, pees on closed Pattaya bar

Security-camera footage of an angry foreign man vandalizing a Pattaya bar whose owner he had a beef with went viral online.

Natthida Haim, owner of Vixens Club on Soi Buakhao, brought the CCTV footage to police July 24 to demand they arrest the unidentified foreigner for breaking the security shutter on her closed bar and urinating on the building.







Natthida, 28, said the bearded man wearing a black shirt and shorts had gotten into an argument with another foreigner earlier in the night. Police were called in to resolve the situation and the two parties left. But one man still unhappy with the peaceful solution returned late at night to kick the shutter, make an obscene gesture to the camera and urinate on the property.





Natthida told police that since reopening Pattaya to foreign tourists, there have been many incidents of hooligans coming to the bars and fighting amongst themselves. This mafia-like behavior is scaring away the other customers not to mention terrifying the staff. She asked that the authorities look into the matter and provide more security for the nightlife operators.































