Pattaya Walking Street ‘dancing grandma’ alive & well

Fear not, Pattaya’s “dancing grandma” is still alive and kicking.

As word spread that an older woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident early June 9 outside Royal Garden Plaza, Facebook lit up with unfounded speculation that the victim was the elderly woman who for years has busked for tips on Walking Street singing and dancing.

It wasn’t. A reporter found Boondai Srimaneerat alive and well in her Naklua house. She said the dead woman obviously wasn’t her – not even the same age – and she had not even been out of the house, let alone after curfew.

Another reason, if you needed one, not to believe what you read on Facebook.











