Sattahip medics rescued a stray cat impaled on a steel fence after falling off a roof.

The male cat, approximately 2-3 years old, had fallen or leaped from a roof to the top of the three-meter-tall concrete fence topped with steel spikes.

He missed his landing and impaled a leg on a spike.

Sirikul Village homeowner Somchai Eameak, 65, called authorities who freed the cat, but the cat didn’t stick around to be treated.















