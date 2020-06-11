Tulip House and friends distribute food to the needy

Tulip House on Jomtien Beach Road has been in business in Pattaya for at least 31 years. The restaurant and guest house are owned and run by long term Dutch resident Mathew Kororal and his wife Chavewan ‘Tik Chavee’ Phukuan. The couple have seen Pattaya from the time of its beginnings to what it is today.

This year the coronavirus pandemic has created a precarious situation for Thais and foreigners living in Pattaya. It seems that the hardest hit are the Thai people who have lost their jobs and all their income making it impossible to fend for themselves and their families.







Seeing the urgent need to help the people in need, Mathew and Chavewan joined together with their friends of many nationalities to distribute 1500 sets of food boxes, dried food and water to the unfortunate residents of the Jomtien area.











