Pattaya very hot with chance of summer storms

The Thai Meteorological Department has revealed that the weather remains hot to very hot, warning residents in northern Thailand to beware of the “summer storm” with thunderstorms, strong winds, and falling hailstones.

The Department of Meteorology disclosed that the low-pressure system due to the hot weather covering Thailand’s northern region generally results in hot to very hot weather throughout the country, with clear skies during midday. They advise the public to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather, avoiding outdoor activities or work for extended periods. Regarding the westerly wind waves from Myanmar passing over the northern upper region and the northeastern upper region, coupled with the southeasterly winds covering northern Thailand, such conditions may cause the occurrence of summer storms characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and falling hailstones. Lightning strikes may also occur. The public is cautioned to beware of the dangers of thunderstorms, strong winds, falling hailstones, and lightning strikes, avoiding open areas, large trees, weak structures, and non-sturdy billboards. Farmers should prepare and take precautions to mitigate potential damage to agricultural produce.

As for the northeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern part of the South, causing some areas in the South to still experience thunderstorms, sailors should avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.















































