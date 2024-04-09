City to install Remote Meter Reading Units at Pattaya School No. 8

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority engaged in discussions at Pattaya City Hall in Thailand recently concerning crucial infrastructure advancements, focussing on the relocation of Remote Meter Reading Units (RMUs) and the installation of temporary electricity poles.







Mayor Ngampichet stressed the urgency of these infrastructure projects, particularly emphasizing the need for installations at Pattaya City School 8 located at the corner of South Road and Pattaya 2nd Road. These installations are deemed essential to support forthcoming underground cable construction projects scheduled to commence on April 11, with the aim of completing the initiatives by 2025.



































