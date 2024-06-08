Pattaya urges bar guards to safeguard tourists, not harm them

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, together with the Chief of Chonburi Provincial Police, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Chindakuansanong and Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Nawin Thirawit led discussions with security guards and managers of local entertainment venues on June 6 at Pattaya City Hall. The meeting was prompted by a recent incident where security guards at a Pattaya entertainment venue assaulted tourists, causing a storm of resentment from residents and tourists, tarnishing the city’s tourism image.







In response, the Chonburi Provincial Police Chief initiated a training session for 300 entertainment venue managers and security personnel to enhance their understanding of their roles and responsibilities. Entertainment venues in Pattaya rely on security guards to perform crucial duties such as weapons checks, screening tourists upon entry, and maintaining order among patrons from opening to closing. The training session emphasized the importance of proper conduct and procedures to ensure tourists feel safe and secure while enjoying the city’s nightlife.

In cases where patrons cause disturbances, security guards were advised to handle the situation professionally and, if necessary, notify the police for immediate intervention. This initiative aims to build trust among tourists and ensure they can enjoy Pattaya’s nightlife safely and confidently, reaffirming the city’s commitment to providing a welcoming and secure environment for visitors.





































