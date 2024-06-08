Deaf-mute shoe cleaner: A remarkable beacon of resilience on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the morning of June 7, as we were making our routine surveillance of Pattaya beach, we were drawn to the sight of a young man diligently cleaning shoes for foreign tourists at the beachfront. Intrigued by his dedication and meticulous work, we approached to learn more about him.

The man, known as Kai (a pseudonym), is approximately 30 years old and hearing impaired. Despite the reporters’ attempts to communicate with him using body language, they were unable to gather personal information directly from him. Fortunately, a local business operator stepped in to provide some background.







According to the local source, Kai, though mute, has become a regular fixture on Pattaya Beach, offering shoe cleaning services to tourists. His exact origins remain unknown, but it is evident that he arrives daily with well-prepared cleaning equipment, ready to serve his clientele. For his meticulous services, he charges 60 baht per pair of shoes.

Foreign tourists frequently utilize Kai’s services, often expressing their appreciation for his careful and thorough work. His resilience and determination to make a living through honest hard work have not gone unnoticed. Many patrons have shared their admiration for his skill and dedication, noting that his attention to detail ensures their shoes look almost brand new.

Kai’s presence on the beach is more than just a service; it is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Despite his challenges, he has carved out a niche for himself, demonstrating that hard work and determination can overcome obstacles. His story is a powerful reminder of the resilience and perseverance that many individuals embody in the face of adversity.





































