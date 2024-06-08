Pattaya implements regulations for safer parasailing to protect tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet convened a crucial meeting on June 6 to discuss the regulation of parasailing activities aimed at preventing accidents that could harm tourists. The concerned agencies collaborated to devise strict short-term regulatory measures for parasailing, addressing the frequent accidents caused by improper usage. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents, several proposals were put forward:







Insurance Coverage: Parasailing operators are required to arrange insurance coverage, with a minimum of 200,000 baht for death and 100,000 baht for injuries, without the need to submit individual names.

Water Prohibition: Tourists will not be permitted in the water during parasailing activities to mitigate the risk of accidents.

Penalties for Negligence: Operators who neglect tourist safety will face a review of their boat registration renewal by the Pattaya Regional Harbour Office.

Supervision Requirement: Parasailing activities must involve two people – a driver and an assistant – to ensure comprehensive supervision of participants.

Pattaya City, in coordination with Director of the Pattaya Regional Marine Office, Ekkarach Kantharo, Superintendent of Tourist Police Division 2, Pol. Col. Man Rotthong, and other relevant agencies plans to invite parasailing operators to explain these measures and regulations. The aim is to ensure that all stakeholders understand and comply with the guidelines, maintaining a unified direction to enhance safety and preserve Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination.





































