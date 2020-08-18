Ignore scammers: Parking free on Pattaya Beach Road and Dongtan Beach

Despite what the scammers may tell you, parking on Beach Road down to Walking Street and at Dongtan Beach is free, Pattaya’s mayor said.







Responding to social media posts about shady characters charging people to park at the Jomtien Beach parking lot or along newly rezoned Beach Road, there is no charge to park in either place, Sonthaya Kunplome said Aug. 17.

Pattaya long has a problem with scammers appropriating city streets to charge parking for motorbikes and cars. Anyone spotting such goings-on should report them via the 1337 Pattaya Call Center hotline.

Pattaya did charge for parking at the Dongtan Beach lot, but suspended fees during roadwork to lay new drainage pipes. Free parking was continued once the work completed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

On Beach Road and Walking Street, parking is allowed at all times now that the street is open to traffic 24 hours a day. Business owners cannot legally charge to park in front of their establishments.











