Homeless woman brazenly smokes meth on Pattaya street

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
0
168
Residents called police to report a homeless woman was smoking crystal methamphetamines out in the open on Thepprasit Road.

A homeless woman who didn’t care who saw her smoking drugs on the sidewalk found out Pattaya police cared.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

Suwanit Janmechai, 38, was arrested Sept. 4 on Thepprasit Road after residents called police to report her for smoking crystal methamphetamines.

The Saraburi native made no attempt to hide her drug use and laid out the crystal meth on the sidewalk next to her. She also made no attempt to go quietly, verbally abusing police as they hauled her away.

She was charged with use of a Class 1 narcotic.

Suwanit Janmechai didn’t seem to care who saw her smoking drugs on the sidewalk – but she found out Pattaya police cared.

Loading…

She made no attempt to go quietly, verbally abusing police as they hauled her away.




The Saraburi native made no attempt to hide her drug use and laid out the crystal meth and paraphernalia on the sidewalk.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR