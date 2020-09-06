Homeless woman brazenly smokes meth on Pattaya street

A homeless woman who didn’t care who saw her smoking drugs on the sidewalk found out Pattaya police cared.







Suwanit Janmechai, 38, was arrested Sept. 4 on Thepprasit Road after residents called police to report her for smoking crystal methamphetamines.

The Saraburi native made no attempt to hide her drug use and laid out the crystal meth on the sidewalk next to her. She also made no attempt to go quietly, verbally abusing police as they hauled her away.

She was charged with use of a Class 1 narcotic.

