Pattaya upgrades 1337 complaint system with AI-driven CRM push toward smart city services

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is moving forward with plans to modernize its public complaint handling system by integrating artificial intelligence into its customer relationship management (CRM) platform, aiming to enhance efficiency and service quality under its Smart City development strategy.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting at City Hall to review the proposed upgrade of the city’s long-running Pattaya Contact Center 1337 system, which has been in operation for around 12 years.







The meeting was attended by city council members, senior officials, and representatives from CTC Manage Services, who presented the upgraded CRM model designed to support a more intelligent and responsive public service system.

Under the proposal, AI technology will be used to help categories and analyses incoming complaints in real time. This is expected to improve the accuracy of issue classification, reduce processing time, and ensure faster referral of cases to the relevant departments for action.

Officials say the system upgrade will allow the city to better manage high volumes of public feedback while improving transparency and operational efficiency in addressing citizen concerns.

The city has tasked relevant departments with preparing a detailed implementation plan to support the integration of AI into the CRM system, with a target rollout within the fiscal year 2570 (2027).







The initiative is part of Pattaya’s broader push toward becoming a Smart City, focusing on faster response times, improved digital governance, and more efficient public services.

City officials emphasized that the upgraded system is expected to strengthen trust between residents and local government by making complaint handling more streamlined, responsive, and data-driven.

















































