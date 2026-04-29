Pattaya intensifies war on illegal parking and street blocking amid widespread public complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – A renewed enforcement campaign in Pattaya targeting illegal parking and street obstruction has sparked strong public reaction online, with residents sharing both support and frustration over long-standing violations in several neighborhoods.

The city’s ongoing initiative, part of its “clean and orderly city” policy, encourages public participation in reporting misuse of public space under the campaign theme “respecting each other’s rights and building a better society.”







City messaging accompanying the campaign emphasizes continuity of enforcement efforts under the slogans “done,” “ongoing,” and “continuing,” reflecting a long-term approach to urban order management.

However, public comments highlight persistent concerns. Some residents pointed to areas such as Laem Bali Hai and Naklua, claiming that illegal parking and occupation of public space remain widespread despite repeated enforcement efforts.

One commenter wrote that certain locations appear to be controlled by long-term occupants, while others raised concerns about unclear boundaries between private property and public road access, particularly where shopfront parking is involved.

Another resident cited issues in Soi 6/1 and Second Road, claiming that vehicles have occupied public space for years, effectively treating it as private property. Calls were also made for stricter enforcement using CCTV monitoring and fines for offenders.







Suggestions from the public include clearer regulation, more visible enforcement, and stronger penalties for repeat violations. Several commenters expressed support for the campaign, describing it as necessary to restore order, while others voiced skepticism about whether enforcement would be consistent.

The campaign has been informally described online as a “war on chairs,” reflecting frustration over both parking and informal occupation of public space in busy tourist and commercial zones.

City officials have not announced new measures beyond ongoing enforcement efforts but continue to encourage residents to report violations as part of the broader effort to improve urban order and public accessibility.

















































