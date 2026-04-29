Pattaya clears sidewalk clutter on Sukhumvit Road as businesses told to remove signage

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya have intensified efforts to keep public sidewalks clear after enforcement officers conducted an inspection along Sukhumvit Road in the Jomtien area, targeting shop signage and objects placed on pedestrian walkways.

Officers from the Jomtien enforcement unit carried out on-site checks after reports that multiple business operators had placed advertising boards and equipment on pavements, obstructing pedestrian movement and reducing public safety.







During the operation, officials issued written warnings and agreements to affected businesses, instructing them to remove all items from public walkways and relocate them within their premises. Authorities emphasized that sidewalks must remain clear, clean, and safe for public use.

The campaign is part of an ongoing city policy focused on maintaining order in public spaces, with repeated enforcement efforts under the theme of continuous regulation and urban cleanliness.

Public reaction online was mixed, with some residents welcoming the action and calling for expanded inspections to other areas such as Thappraya Soi 5 and surrounding streets. Others urged authorities to conduct regular checks on both sides of major roads to prevent recurring violations.



The city also reminded the public that complaints can be submitted through the Pattaya Contact Center 1337, which operates 24 hours a day.

Officials say enforcement will continue across key commercial and tourist zones to ensure sidewalks remain accessible and to improve overall urban safety and order.

















































