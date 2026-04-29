Thai King and Queen to attend Swedish Monarch’s 80th Birthday during state visit to Stockholm

PATTAYA, Thailand – Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida will pay a State Visit to the Kingdom of Sweden from 29 April to 2 May 2026, at the invitation of His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

The visit marks the occasion of the 80th Birthday Celebration of King Carl XVI Gustaf. During their stay in Stockholm, Their Majesties will participate in official royal events and ceremonies hosted by the Swedish Royal Family, alongside other heads of state, members of royal families, and distinguished guests from around the world.

The visit reflects the warm and longstanding relations between Thailand and Sweden, and further strengthens the friendship and cooperation between the two kingdoms. (PRD)

















































