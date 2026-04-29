Pattaya pushes ‘Ray Run’ event as part of global drive toward inclusive tourism hub

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is stepping up efforts to position itself as a global hub for inclusive tourism and sports with the upcoming “Ray Run Pattaya” event, part of a broader international wheelchair festival.

On April 28, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a planning meeting with relevant agencies at City Hall to prepare for the event, which aims to promote accessibility and equal participation for all groups in society.







The initiative is being organized in collaboration with the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities and partner networks, under the concept of “Friendly Design.” It forms part of Pattaya’s wider ambition to become a “Hub of Tourism & Sports for All” on the global stage.

The event will feature a range of activities, including exhibitions, panel discussions, and inclusive tourism showcases. A key highlight is the “Ray Run Pattaya,” set for Sunday, November 22, offering distances of 1, 3, and 5 kilometres, along with a dedicated 2.5-kilometre wheelchair race.

Organizers say the festival promotes the “Tourism for All” concept, ensuring that people with disabilities, the elderly, and other groups can access travel experiences safely, conveniently, and equally.

Beyond the event itself, Pattaya is also working to improve infrastructure to support accessibility, including wheelchair-friendly hotels, adapted travel routes, inclusive restaurants, and facilities such as ramps, accessible restrooms, medical stations, and volunteer support.

Officials say the effort is part of a long-term strategy to elevate Pattaya’s global image as a fully accessible destination, while encouraging collaboration between government agencies, private sector partners, and community networks to deliver sustainable and inclusive tourism development.























































