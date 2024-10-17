Pattaya under water as heavy rain causes flooding across town, locals and tourists navigate the waters

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rainfall struck Pattaya and nearby areas in Banglamung District, Chonburi, causing significant flooding in various parts of the city on October 16. The downpour lasted for over an hour, resulting in water accumulation on several main roads, particularly in areas prone to flooding, such as the railway road and Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya.









Reports indicate that floodwaters reached heights of approximately 70 centimeters in the worst-hit areas, including along the railway road and Sukhumvit. The rapid onset of flooding caught many motorists off guard, forcing them to navigate through the rising waters. Foreign tourists attempting to cycle for exercise were seen dismounting their bikes to push through the flooded streets, a sight that underscores the challenges of living in a popular tourist destination.





Meanwhile, local children took advantage of the flooded conditions, joyfully jumping and playing in the water along the railway road.

The Pattaya Special Affairs Office has mobilized personnel to assist in managing the situation and is advising residents and visitors to avoid flooded routes to prevent accidents. Fortunately, as the rain subsided, water levels began to gradually decrease, moving towards normalization.





































