Pattaya City teams up with local police to regulate traffic and improper vehicle use

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials collaborated with the Pattaya Police, including Deputy Police Inspector, Capt. Theprot Kasemsuk, tourism police, and a rapid response traffic unit, to enhance traffic discipline and regulate the use of improperly registered vehicles (Bolts) in the Bali Hai area on October 15.









During the operation, authorities apprehended 15 operators using Bolts in ways that did not align with their registered purposes. Additionally, five vehicles were found parked over the designated red and white lines. The vehicle operators cooperated with the authorities during the inspections.





This initiative aims to improve traffic management in Pattaya, ensuring safety and compliance with local regulations.

































