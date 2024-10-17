Elderly man chokes on meatballs in Pattaya; thanks to the timely response

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dramatic rescue unfolded in a village in the Taekian Tia sub-district of Banglamung, East Pattaya, when a 63-year-old man, Mr. Jaroen (name withheld), began choking on meatballs on October 15. The incident prompted an urgent response from the Sawaeng Boriboon Rescue Center.









Rescue officials received a distress call regarding an individual who was experiencing severe difficulty breathing due to food lodged in his throat. Upon arrival at the scene, they found Mr. Jaroen struggling to breathe as the meatball had become stuck.





With the assistance of bystanders, the rescue team immediately began providing first aid. They followed emergency protocols, successfully dislodging the meatball from Mr. Jaroen’s throat. After stabilizing his condition, they rushed him to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the man’s 15-year-old grandson, Mr. Jaroen and his wife were enjoying a meal of meatballs in their backyard when the emergency arose. Hearing his grandmother’s cries for help, the grandson quickly regained his composure and called for the rescue team’s assistance.

































