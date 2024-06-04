Pattaya tunnel wheelie biker surrenders, faces prison sentence and fines

PATTAYA, Thailand – A recent video clip depicting a motorcycle performing a dangerous wheelie through the Pattaya Central tunnel has sparked widespread criticism since its emergence, as previously reported on June 2.

Following up on the case, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, Pol. Col. Navin Teerawit, along with the investigation team, exerted pressure on Wachirawit, a 20-year-old resident, to surrender himself at the Pattaya City Police Station. Wachirawit confessed to being the individual depicted in the video.







In his statement, Wachirawit admitted that after spending time at Jomtien Beach, he was drawn to the newly installed lights in the Pattaya Central tunnel. Despite being aware of the prohibition against motorcycles entering the tunnel, he disregarded the rules and proceeded to perform a wheelie while a friend filmed the stunt. He expressed regret, stating he had not anticipated the incident would escalate to such proportions.

Wachirawit was promptly taken into custody, and the investigating officer charged him with multiple offenses, including reckless or intimidating driving endangering people or property, driving without regard for the safety of others’ lives or bodies, driving without a license, violating a prohibition sign (prohibiting motorcycles from using the tunnel route), and failure to display a license plate.

The seized motorcycle, identified as a white Yamaha R7 featured in the video, served as incriminating evidence. As per legal provisions, Wachirawit faces a potential sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 baht.





































