Dangerous wheelie stunt in Pattaya underpass draws public outrage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Facebook user ignited a firestorm of criticism after posting a video captioned, “Cool Wheelie! Please provide tips.” The video, which quickly went viral, shows a motorcyclist on a big bike performing a wheelie on the Pattaya underpass road, heading towards Motorway 7.

The poster, seemingly unaware of the potential dangers, urged police officers to track down the motorcyclist to award a prize from the viewers. However, the response from the public was swift and overwhelmingly negative. The rider’s reckless behaviour, performed on a busy road especially in the underpass which is forbidden to motorcycles, was widely condemned for its potential to cause serious accidents and endanger other road users.









Social media erupted with comments criticizing the stunt. Viewers expressed their disapproval, emphasizing the severe safety risks associated with such actions. Many called for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent similar incidents.

Authorities have been urged to investigate the incident and identify the motorcyclist. Legal action is expected to be taken to hold the rider accountable and to send a clear message that such dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated.





































