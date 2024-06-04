Russian tourist falls to his death from south Pattaya condominium

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign tourist fell to his death at a 39-story luxury condominium on Thepprasit Road, South Pattaya on June 3. The victim, identified as Mr. Roman Vlasenko, a 38-year-old Russian national, was discovered in the parking area beside the building, wearing blue sportswear and lying face down with severe injuries to his body.

Thantawan Khontaratkul, the condominium’s security guard, recounted hearing a loud noise resembling something hitting metal barriers while patrolling the area. Upon investigation, residents directed him to the spot where the incident had occurred. There, he found Mr. Vlasenko, who had jumped to his death.







Security camera footage showed Mr. Vlasenko taking the elevator from the ground floor to the 29th floor, which features a common area garden with a scenic view. Subsequently, he made the fateful decision to jump from the building, resulting in instantaneous fatality upon impact with the ground.

Further scrutiny of security recordings unveiled disturbing behaviour preceding the incident. Mr. Vlasenko, reportedly intoxicated and armed with a water gun, was seen harassing office staff within the condominium during the recent Songkran festival.

Investigations into Vlasenko’s circumstances revealed he had been residing on the 21st floor of the condominium, where he had fallen behind on rent payments for several months. Additionally, his credit card had been restricted, potentially adding to his distress. The embarrassing incident of drunken misconduct during Songkran festivities may have exacerbated his emotional turmoil, ultimately leading to the tragic decision to end his life by jumping from the building.





































