Lost hikers rescued from Tham Pratun Cave Hill in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A father and son lost their way while hiking on Tham Pratun Cave Hill in Khao Mai Kaeo Sub-district, East Pattaya, and couldn’t find their way out of the jungle. The incident occurred when Praphai Tabonglek, 44, and his son, Kongphop Tabonglek, 17, lost their way during their exercise routine on the hill, which is popular for trail running competitions and frequented by exercise enthusiasts.







Upon receiving a distress call at 5:46 p.m. on June 2, the Pattaya Rescue Radio Center, along with the assistant village chief’s team, mobilized immediately. Utilizing their local knowledge, the assistant village chief’s team and experienced rescue personnel communicated with the stranded individuals to determine their precise location. They advised Praphai and Kongphop to follow the power lines and wait near the goat pen area for assistance. The rescue team ascended the hill on motorbikes and escorted the pair back to safety.

Praphai recounted their ordeal, explaining they had arrived at Tham Pratun Cave Hill around 3 p.m., parking their vehicle at Huay Luk Reservoir. While exercising, they struggled to find their way down. Fortunately, they had noted a rescue contact number posted on trees before setting out and quickly called for assistance as darkness approached.



































