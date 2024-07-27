The 60 days visa exempt and Destination Thailand Visa empower immigration officers

An interview between the Bangkok Post and a deputy director general of the foreign affairs ministry has clarified some visa ambiguities but left others to immigration discretion. The actual recording is, according to the newspaper, available only by downloading the digital web player Spotify. Naruchai Ninnad, representing the ministry, emphasized that the new policies were designed to increase foreign tourism, in accordance with the prime minister’s desire to benefit the economy.









Khun Naruchai clarified that tourists from 93 countries receiving the visa-exempt 60 days on entry could indeed extend for a further 30 days at local immigration. They could then, if they wished, leave the country and return the following (not the same) day to obtain a new 60 days and repeat the whole procedure. This has implications for the celebrated, single-day border runs which have traditionally operated through agencies in Bangkok and the provinces. If implemented fully, repeat if, these tourists would need to pay for a night’s accommodation in a foreign country, thus raising costs.







The deputy director general emphasized the number of repeatable visa exempts will depend on individual immigration officers who have absolute discretion. Accordingly, it appears that tourists could still be challenged with the cry “you come to Thailand too often without a visa”. The interview also clarified that if visa-exempt tourists wanted to do ad hoc work – lasting fewer than 15 days – they needed to inform the immigration officer on entry or report to the employment ministry soon afterwards.







Turning to the new Destination Visa Thailand, available only at foreign embassies or via the e-portal of the foreign affairs ministry, Khun Naruchai emphasized that the main target group were digital nomads and remote workers employed by overseas companies. But applications are also welcome from “activity” based tourists, assuming they have suitable documentary evidence such as enrolment for Thai boxing or cookery classes. Or even as hospital patients. Another surprising category is “music festivals” though precisely what evidence and updates would be required for any of the above remains blurry. These matters are presumably for the discretion of the immigration officer on entry throughout the multiple-entry five years validity of the DTV.







Expats with one year extensions of stay based on marriage or retirement or the Elite visa are virtually ignored in the latest set of changes. It will probably be many months before the visa exempt and DTV ambiguities begin to clear up, so expats are probably safer to stick with what they have. Separately, any foreigner (with any visa or no visa at all) now residing in Thailand for 180 days or more in a calendar year is subject to taxation on “assessable” overseas income with many details yet to be unfolded. There is no elephant in the room. There are several.





































