Pattaya tourists remain unfazed amid high air pollution warnings

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local reporters visited Jomtien Beach in Pattaya to observe tourism activities after PM 2.5 levels reached the red zone, indicating a potential health impact. Despite the high pollution levels, foreign tourists continued to flock to the area, showing little concern. Authorities advise people to avoid outdoor activities in areas with high air pollution and wear protective masks if necessary.







If symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, eye irritation, chest tightness, or irregular heartbeats occur, individuals are urged to seek medical consultation. The air quality measurements taken at 3:00 PM on January 24, from five locations in Pattaya revealed varying levels of pollution:

-Lan Pho Public Park, Naklua: 84.00 µg/m³ (Health-impacting air quality – Red Zone)

-Pattaya City Hall: 51.00 µg/m³ (Health-impacting air quality – Orange Zone)

-Pattaya Pier: 44.49 µg/m³ (Health-impacting air quality – Orange Zone)

-Central Pattaya: 78.00 µg/m³ (Health-impacting air quality – Red Zone)

-Pattaya City Office, Koh Larn Branch: 69.00 µg/m³ (Health-impacting air quality – Orange Zone)



In addition, Pattaya Pier also recorded a noise level of 57.20 dBA, within the moderate range of 55-70 dBA (Yellow Zone). Despite these readings, tourists remained active on the beaches, taking the necessary precautions when outdoors.

































