January 26 to 28 – Cold front to cause temp drop of 2-4°C amid high level of dust accumulation in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thailand Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning regarding a weakening high-pressure system, which is currently covering the upper regions of Thailand and the South China Sea. This atmospheric pattern is causing cold mornings and thick fog in several areas, especially in the northern and northeastern regions, which are experiencing chilly to cold weather. Meanwhile, temperatures on mountain tops are nearing freezing levels, and frost is being reported in some areas.

The forecast predicts that from January 26 to 28, a new wave of stronger cold air from China will descend and cover the upper regions of Thailand, including the northern, central, and northeastern areas, as well as the Gulf of Thailand. This will cause a further temperature drop of 2-5°C, with some regions experiencing stronger winds. The temperature in the northeastern region is expected to decrease by 3-5°C, while in the northern, central, and southeastern regions, including Bangkok, temperatures will decrease by 2-4°C.







Despite these colder conditions, the southern region will continue to experience the effects of the northeast monsoon, with heavy rainfall expected in some areas of the lower South. The sea conditions will also worsen, with waves reaching heights of 2-3 meters in the southern Gulf of Thailand. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights could exceed 3 meters, while the northern Gulf will experience waves of around 2 meters. Mariners are urged to proceed with caution, particularly in areas with thunderstorms.

The weather conditions are also expected to contribute to an increase in the accumulation of particulate matter due to poor air ventilation and weak winds. This could lead to a moderate to high level of dust accumulation in several areas.

Overall, the public is advised to stay informed about the weather changes, take appropriate precautions in areas prone to fog and cold, and remain cautious when traveling by sea. (TNA)

































