Bolt driver punches Russian woman after speed dispute in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 41-year-old Russian woman was physically assaulted by a Bolt driver after asking him to slow down during a ride in Pattaya early on November 17. The woman, identified as Anna, who works as a real estate agent, had hailed the motorcycle taxi through the Bolt app to take her from Soi Kasetsin to her accommodation near Khao Phra Tamnak. During the ride, she became concerned about the speed the driver was going, especially since he was not wearing a helmet, and asked him to slow down.

The driver, angered by her request, began to argue with her. The situation escalated when he stopped the motorcycle in front of a police booth near Khao Phra Tamnak and punched her in the face, causing her lip to bleed and swell. As the woman screamed for help, bystanders intervened and the driver quickly fled the scene.









Anna, still in shock from the incident, later presented a video of the altercation as evidence and filed a police report at Pattaya City Police Station. In the video, the assailant, a 20-year-old Thai man, is seen taunting her and threatening her. A witness, 45-year-old Surasak, a hotel worker, stopped to help and became a key witness to the assault.

Pattaya police are now investigating the incident and are looking to track down the suspect.









































