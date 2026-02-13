Pattaya to temporarily close railway road for long-term drainage and road upgrades

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya will temporarily close a key stretch of road along the railway corridor from February 17 to March 17, as the city moves ahead with a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade aimed at solving long-standing problems beneath the surface.

The closure will affect Railway Road from the Khao Talo intersection to the Wat Tham intersection, where crews will carry out underground drainage improvements before restoring and upgrading the road surface. City officials say the project is designed to address root causes rather than relying on repeated surface repairs.







Planned works include upgrading drainage chambers, raising and leveling the road, and resurfacing the existing pavement to improve safety and driving conditions. Once completed, the improvements are expected to significantly reduce flooding, road damage, and accident risks along this busy route.

Authorities acknowledged that the temporary closure may cause inconvenience for commuters, residents, and local businesses, but stressed that the disruption is necessary to ensure a stronger, safer road in the long term.

City officials thanked the public for their patience and cooperation, noting that the project reflects a commitment to improving daily life and urban resilience in Pattaya.







































