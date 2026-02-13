Pattaya invites all ages to join ‘NONGPRUE CITY RUN 2026’ at Mabprachan Reservoir, Feb 21

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Municipality is inviting residents, runners, and health enthusiasts of all ages to take part in ‘NONGPRUE CITY RUN 2026’, a community running event aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and strengthening a culture of regular exercise in the greater Pattaya area.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 21, at Mabprachan Reservoir, one of Bang Lamung’s most popular outdoor fitness and recreation spots.







Participants can choose between two race categories designed to suit different fitness levels:

5-kilometer Fun Run, ideal for families, beginners, and casual runners

10-kilometer Mini-Marathon, for those seeking a more challenging distance

Organizers say the run is designed to make physical activity accessible to everyone—from children and youth to families and senior participants—while encouraging the public to prioritize health, prevent illness, and build long-term well-being through consistent exercise.



An official opening ceremony is scheduled for 7:00 PM, set against the natural surroundings of the reservoir, offering participants a relaxed evening atmosphere that blends fitness with community connection.

Through NONGPRUE CITY RUN 2026, local authorities hope to inspire more people in Pattaya and nearby communities to stay active together and embrace healthier daily habits.



































